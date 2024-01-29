By Phillip Swann
Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.
Netflix next month (February 2024) plans to add 80 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the three most interesting, in my humble opinion.
Mea Culpa (Netflix Original Film)
Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa stars Kerry Rowland as a criminal defense attorney who takes the case of an artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. The case gets complicated when she falls for the artist who claims he’s a mere fall guy. The plot sounds like Perry just dusted off a 40-year old Jagged Edge (Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges) script and went calling on Netflix. But he’s better than that so we’re intrigued.
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
This is the awards season so yet another awards show would normally not be that interesting. But Netflix doesn’t do live that much so it will be interesting to see how it fares here. Will the stream hold up or will it be a night of buffering? The list of nominees include Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things. Streams February 24 from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.
Moneyball (2011)
Brad Pitt stars as Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane who uses modern analytics to assemble a playoff team on a shoestring budget. Based on Michael Lewis’ book, the movie glosses over some of the real reasons why the A’s made it to the playoffs (the team had one of the best trio of starters in the game: Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Mark Mulder) but Pitt wins the day with a real movie star performance. You root for him from beginning to end as he schools the old school crowd. Debuts February 1.
Complete List of New Titles Coming to Netflix In February 2024
February 1
American Assassin
Anaconda
Enough
Fury
The Great Gatsby (2013)
How to Train Your Dragon 2
It (2017)
Magic Mike’s Last Dance
Moneyball
The Other Boleyn Girl
Pacific Rim
Resident Evil
Resident Evil: Retribution
¡Sálvese quien pueda!
S.W.A.T.: Under Siege
Shot Caller
Something’s Gotta Give
Tom and Jerry (2021)
X
Young Sheldon – Season 6
February 2
Let’s Talk About CHU
Orion and the Dark
Plus One
February 3
Ready Player One
February 5
30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo
30 for 30: Nature Boy
Dee & Friends in Oz
Monk: Seasons 1-8
My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5
The Re-Education of Molly Singer
February 7
Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2
Luz: The Light of the Heart
Raël: The Alien Prophet
February 8
One Day
February 9
A Killer Paradox
Alpha Males: Season 2
Ashes
February 10
Horrible Bosses 2
February 11
Blacklist: Season 10
February 13
Kill Me If You Dare
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3
Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All
February 14
A Soweto Love Story
Good Morning, Veronica Season 3
The Heartbreak Agency
Love Is Blind: Season 6
Players
February 15
AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2
The Catcher Was a Spy
Crossroads
House of Ninjas
Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
Ready, Set, Love
The Vince Staples Show
February 16
The Abyss
Comedy Chaos
Einstein and the Bomb
Warrior: Seasons 1-3
February 19
Little Angel: Volume 4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 20
Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken
February 21
Can I Tell You a Secret?
February 22
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Southpaw
February 23
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6
Mea Culpa
Through My Window: Looking at You
February 24
The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
The Real World: Season 9
February 26
Blippi Wonders: Season 3
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4
Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 28
American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
The Mire: Millenium
Code 8 Part II
February 29
A Round of Applause
The Tourist: Season 2
Dates to be announced:
Detective Forst
The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades.