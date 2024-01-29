By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Netflix next month (February 2024) plans to add 80 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the three most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Mea Culpa (Netflix Original Film)

Written and directed by Tyler Perry, Mea Culpa stars Kerry Rowland as a criminal defense attorney who takes the case of an artist (Trevante Rhodes) accused of murdering his girlfriend. The case gets complicated when she falls for the artist who claims he’s a mere fall guy. The plot sounds like Perry just dusted off a 40-year old Jagged Edge (Glenn Close, Jeff Bridges) script and went calling on Netflix. But he’s better than that so we’re intrigued.

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

This is the awards season so yet another awards show would normally not be that interesting. But Netflix doesn’t do live that much so it will be interesting to see how it fares here. Will the stream hold up or will it be a night of buffering? The list of nominees include Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Margot Robbie for Barbie and Emma Stone for Poor Things. Streams February 24 from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles.

Moneyball (2011)

Brad Pitt stars as Oakland Athletics GM Billy Beane who uses modern analytics to assemble a playoff team on a shoestring budget. Based on Michael Lewis’ book, the movie glosses over some of the real reasons why the A’s made it to the playoffs (the team had one of the best trio of starters in the game: Tim Hudson, Barry Zito and Mark Mulder) but Pitt wins the day with a real movie star performance. You root for him from beginning to end as he schools the old school crowd. Debuts February 1.

Complete List of New Titles Coming to Netflix In February 2024

February 1

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

¡Sálvese quien pueda!

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something’s Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon – Season 6



February 2

Let’s Talk About CHU

Orion and the Dark

Plus One

February 3



Ready Player One

February 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

February 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2

Luz: The Light of the Heart

Raël: The Alien Prophet

February 8

One Day

February 9

A Killer Paradox

Alpha Males: Season 2

Ashes

February 10

Horrible Bosses 2

February 11

Blacklist: Season 10

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 3

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All

February 14

A Soweto Love Story

Good Morning, Veronica Season 3

The Heartbreak Agency

Love Is Blind: Season 6

Players

February 15

AIRawabi School for Girls: Season 2

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

February 16

The Abyss

Comedy Chaos

Einstein and the Bomb

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

February 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

February 21

Can I Tell You a Secret?

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Southpaw

February 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

February 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

The Mire: Millenium

Code 8 Part II

February 29

A Round of Applause

The Tourist: Season 2

Dates to be announced:

Detective Forst

The Indrani Mukerjea Story: Buried Truth

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...