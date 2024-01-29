By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if the Super Bowl will be available for free this year? Or will you have to subscribe to a cable service or a streaming service? — Sheila, Phoenix.

Sheila, the 2024 Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will be played on February 11, 2024 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game will be broadcast by CBS and there will be two ways to watch it for free.

1. Get a TV Antenna

If you can receive the local CBS signal with an antenna at your home, the game will be free, minus the cost of the antenna, of course.

2. Get a Free Trial From Paramount Plus

Paramount Plus, the sister streaming service to CBS, is now offering a seven-day free trial to its $11.99 a month plan which includes a live CBS feed from your local affiliate. If you subscribe a few days before the Super Bowl, you can watch the game for free before you have to cancel. Also take note that if you input the promo code, Super Bowl, at checkout, the free trial will be 30 days. That would allow you to subscribe today and not have to worry about cancelling until late February. Click here to learn more about subscribing to Paramount Plus.

Sheila, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

