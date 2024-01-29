By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, do you know if Verizon will have the Super Bowl in 4K this year on CBS? — Bob, Fairfax, Virginia.

Bob, CBS has confirmed that this year’s Super Bowl on February 11 will be available in 4K, albeit upscaled 4K. The game, which will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside Las Vegas, will pit the Kansas City Chiefs against the San Francisco 49ers.

As of now, Verizon, DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, Fubo and YouTube TV have confirmed they will offer the 4K feed from CBS. It’s likely that more providers will do so as well, and we will update this article if we get more information. (Optimum, for instance, actually posted a Super Bowl 4K listing last November before taking it down.)

Verizon says at its web site that the 4K feed of the Super Bowl will be available on channel 1498 and you will need a Fios One set-top to watch the game in 4K. If you’re not sure if you have one, contact Verizon customer service. See this page for more information on the Fios One set-top.

The game will mark the first time that CBS will offer any NFL game in the format. (Fox did the Super Bowl in 4K in 2020 and 2023.) A CBS spokesman has confirmed to The TV Answer Man that the 4K feed will be upscaled from a 1080p HD broadcast. (As of now, Paramount+, the streaming sister to CBS, will have the 1080p HD feed, not the 4K broadcast.)

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

