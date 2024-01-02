By Phillip Swann

Netflix on Monday (January 1) added 30 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here’s the three best, in my humble opinion:

Training Day (2001)

Denzel Washington is a force of nature in this Antoine Fuqua-directed movie about a young cop (Ethan Hawke) partnered with a corrupt veteran detective (Washington) on the seedy side of Los Angeles. Washington’s magnetism dominates the screen playing the detective who believes the ends justify the means (particularly when the ends include some grafted cash). Hawke is also effective as the newbe looking to climb the ladder without losing his soul in the process. A powerful film from beginning to end.

The Equalizer 3 (2023)

We’re back with Denzel and Antoine for this likely final installment in The Equalizer series. Washington plays Robert McCall, a former CIA agent who strives to shed a life of guilty feelings by doing good for strangers. Of course, the good includes killing every bad guy in sight, but hey, as Training Day’s Denzel taught us, the ends can justify the means. The third in the Equalizer trilogy touches heartstrings, too, with Dakota Fanning playing a young CIA agent who’s mysteriously lured into McCall’s new world set in Mob-controlled southern Italy. Fanning and Washington were lovely together in 2004’s Man on Fire and it’s great to see the two reunited on screen with a great payoff at the end.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975)

Directed by Milos Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest is a showcase for the immense and unique talents of Jack Nicholson who plays Randle P. McMurphy, a societal outcast who learns the hard way you should be careful of what you wish for. McMurphy feigns mental illness to avoid a prison term only to become trapped in a psych ward with no way out. The cast, including Louise Fletcher as the bloodless Nurse Ratched, also delivers compelling and nuanced performances. Great film!

Complete List of New Movies Added to Netflix

Antz

Aquaman

Beethoven

Bruce Almighty

The Croods

Dawn of the Dead

The First Purge

Gravity

How to Train Your Dragon

It’s Complicated

Jackie Brown

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

The New Americans: Gaming a Revolution

One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest

The Purge: Election Year

School of Rock

This Is 40

The Equalizer 3

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Training Day

