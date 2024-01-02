By Phillip Swann

Hulu on Monday added 42 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here’s the three best, in my humble opinion.

Heat (1995)

Michael Mann’s classic heist film pits master thief Robert De Niro against world-weary detective Al Pacino in a battle for the ages. This is the first film the two acting legends appeared in the same scene together, and while they share the screen for less than 10 minutes, it’s like watching Michael Jordan play Kobe Bryant in their primes. The intensity pours off the screen as they attempt (even if not consciously) to outdo the other. Almost lost in the novelty of having De Niro and Pacino in the same film is Mann’s incredible vision and direction of Heat which holds your attention for nearly three hours as if it were three minutes. It’s a whirlwind of a movie and increasingly getting recognition as one of the best ever.

The King of Comedy (1983)

De Niro again in this black comedy from director Martin Scorsese about a nobody who obsesses of landing a stand-up spot on a late-night talk show. Jerry Lewis plays the talk show host with low-key charisma and De Niro is fascinating as the psycho comedian wannbe, Rupert Pupkin. The film received mixed reviews upon release but The King of Comedy was ahead of its time in portraying the dangerous lure of fame, something quite apparent in the era of Tik Tok.

Home Alone (1990)

Home Alone is a timeless family comedy that continues to captivate audiences with its charm and humor. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film follows the misadventures of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, played brilliantly by Macaulay Culkin, who finds himself accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas. As Kevin navigates the challenges of being home alone, he encounters a duo of bumbling burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming moments.

Complete List of New Movies Just Added to Hulu

After Earth, 2013

Arkansas, 2020

Astro Boy, 2009

Compliance, 2012

Dirty Dancing, 1987

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004

Empire Records, 1995

The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016

The Fight, 2020

Flawless, 2007

Frank, 2014

The Guard, 2011

Grandma, 2015

Godzilla vs Kong, 2021

Heat, 1995

Hero, 1992

Hook, 1991

Home Alone, 1990

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992

How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017

I Think I Love My Wife, 2007

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015

The King Of Comedy, 1983

Little Manhattan, 2005

The Mummy, 1999

The Mummy Returns, 2001

The Mummy, 2017

The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993

Pineapple Express, 2008

Prince Avalanche, 2013

Shoplifters, 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018

Stomp the Yard, 2007

Straight Outta Compton, 2015

Stuart Little, 1999

Stuart Little 2, 2002

Super Troopers, 2002

War of the Worlds, 2005

X-Men: First Class, 2011

Year One, 2009

21 Jump Street, 2012

22 Jump Street, 2014

