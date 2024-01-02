By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.
Former Sony employee and editor of 4 TV magazines.
Hulu on Monday added 42 new movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here’s the three best, in my humble opinion.
Heat (1995)
Michael Mann’s classic heist film pits master thief Robert De Niro against world-weary detective Al Pacino in a battle for the ages. This is the first film the two acting legends appeared in the same scene together, and while they share the screen for less than 10 minutes, it’s like watching Michael Jordan play Kobe Bryant in their primes. The intensity pours off the screen as they attempt (even if not consciously) to outdo the other. Almost lost in the novelty of having De Niro and Pacino in the same film is Mann’s incredible vision and direction of Heat which holds your attention for nearly three hours as if it were three minutes. It’s a whirlwind of a movie and increasingly getting recognition as one of the best ever.
The King of Comedy (1983)
De Niro again in this black comedy from director Martin Scorsese about a nobody who obsesses of landing a stand-up spot on a late-night talk show. Jerry Lewis plays the talk show host with low-key charisma and De Niro is fascinating as the psycho comedian wannbe, Rupert Pupkin. The film received mixed reviews upon release but The King of Comedy was ahead of its time in portraying the dangerous lure of fame, something quite apparent in the era of Tik Tok.
Home Alone (1990)
Home Alone is a timeless family comedy that continues to captivate audiences with its charm and humor. Directed by Chris Columbus and written by John Hughes, the film follows the misadventures of 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, played brilliantly by Macaulay Culkin, who finds himself accidentally left behind when his family goes on vacation for Christmas. As Kevin navigates the challenges of being home alone, he encounters a duo of bumbling burglars, played by Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern, leading to a series of hilarious and heartwarming moments.
Complete List of New Movies Just Added to Hulu
After Earth, 2013
Arkansas, 2020
Astro Boy, 2009
Compliance, 2012
Dirty Dancing, 1987
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights, 2004
Empire Records, 1995
The Eyes Of My Mother, 2016
The Fight, 2020
Flawless, 2007
Frank, 2014
The Guard, 2011
Grandma, 2015
Godzilla vs Kong, 2021
Heat, 1995
Hero, 1992
Hook, 1991
Home Alone, 1990
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, 1992
How to Be a Latin Lover, 2017
I Think I Love My Wife, 2007
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser, 2015
The King Of Comedy, 1983
Little Manhattan, 2005
The Mummy, 1999
The Mummy Returns, 2001
The Mummy, 2017
The Nightmare Before Christmas, 1993
Pineapple Express, 2008
Prince Avalanche, 2013
Shoplifters, 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me, 2018
Stomp the Yard, 2007
Straight Outta Compton, 2015
Stuart Little, 1999
Stuart Little 2, 2002
Super Troopers, 2002
War of the Worlds, 2005
X-Men: First Class, 2011
Year One, 2009
21 Jump Street, 2012
22 Jump Street, 2014
The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.