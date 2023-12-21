By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Former Sony employee.

Q. Sometimes when I’m watching Netflix, the sound and video get out of whack. It’s like one of those bad Godzilla movies where the actors are saying their words several seconds after their lips move. Is there anything that can be done to fix this? — Gary, Bowie, Maryland.

Gary, this can happen from time to time on any streaming service, including Netflix. But there are several things you can do to try to fix it.

How to Fix Netflix’s Out of Sync Audio

1. Sometimes, the audio and video can get out of sync after you use the Fast Forward or Rewind button. Try starting the show from the beginning; sometimes that will re-sync the sound and picture. If that doesn’t work, go to #2.

2. Re-set the device you are using to stream Netflix. You can re-set by simply unplugging it for 15-20 seconds and then plugging it back in. If this doesn’t fix the problem, go to #3.

3. Play another title to see if you’re having the same problem. If the second title is also out of sync, contact Netflix’s customer service. You may also need to re-download your Netflix app. However, if the second title is okay and the first title is still having issues, Netflix asks that you go to their Instant Watching Activity page and report a problem with the title out of sync.

Final note: If your TV is connected to a stereo or surround sound system — and you still are having audio/video sync issues — try connecting the Netflix device directly to the TV to see if that fixes the problem. You can also try disconnecting and reconnecting your HDMI cables to see if the connection is causing any problems.

Gary, hope that helps. Happy viewing!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...