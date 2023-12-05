By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, my family plans to spend a few weeks away in Bermuda during the Christmas break. Do you know if you can suspend your DIRECTV account for that time so we wouldn’t have to pay while we are gone? Every penny counts! — Mitch, Syracuse, New York.

Mitch, thank you for the timely question. Many Americans are planning holiday vacations now but are unsure what to do with their utility and pay TV services. Do you keep them on and just pay even though you don’t use them during your vacation? Or do you cancel the account altogether and try to renew it when you come back?

Well, I can’t speak to the utility question, but I can answer your DIRECTV inquiry. The satcaster says you can temporarily suspend your account without charge by calling 1-800-531-5000. You can say, ‘suspend service,’ at the prompt and the automated system will handle your request. But there are rules:

* You must suspend the account for at least 30 days and no longer than 9 months. So in your case, Mitch, you could not suspend for just two weeks. It would have a minimum of one month.

* If you agreed to keep a certain level of programming to get a special offer or lower equipment price, you won’t be able to suspend your service;

* You must have no balance due on your account;

* If you only have 1 account, you can suspend it 2 times in a 12-month period. Have 2 or more accounts? You can suspend each one a maximum of 4 times in a 12-month period.

* You can’t extend recurring or promotional credits. For example: if you signed up for a 12-month offer that gives you a $10 credit each month. You have 6 months of the offer left, but then you suspend your account for 2 months. You won’t get the credits for those 2 months. You’ll get the remaining 4 months of credits after you reinstate your account;

* Even if you don’t have to pay for your programming sub, you will still be charged the $0.14 Federal Cost Recovery Fee. And if you have an active sports subscription installment payment, you’ll still owe what’s due.

Mitch, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

