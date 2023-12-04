By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on Facebook & X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Author of TV Dot Com.

Verizon this Thursday (December 7) will begin offering a bundle of the ads-included Netflix with the ads-included Max for just $10 a month, which is roughly 42 percent off the regular price if purchased separately. Netflix’s ads-included plan is $6.99 a month while Max’s ads-included plan is $9.99 a month.

The bundle, which is only available to MyPlan customers on Verizon’s mobile Unlimited Welcome, Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans, is the first of its kind for the two major streaming services. The telco’s MyPlan is available to customers who have unlimited wireless packages.

“Customers want unbeatable offers from top partners that deliver the best services and experiences they want, and on the nation’s most reliable network. With these only for Verizon deals and first-of-its-kind bundled content offers you can get through myPlan, there’s never been a better time to be a Verizon customer,” said Frank Boulben, chief revenue officer for the Verizon Consumer Group.

Verizon says mobile users can enroll in myPlan by visiting verizon.com/myplan.You can learn more about the bundle offer here.

While this is the first time that Netflix and Max have been offered in a duo bundle, the industry is abuzz with talk of more bundles coming in the near future as companies seek new ways to reach consumers, cut costs and expand profits.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...