We have a new feature at TVAnswerMan.com – the top 5 stories in TV technology for each day. The stories will include everything from streaming to satellite, 4K to cable, sports on TV to TV's influence on sports, and more. Here are today's top 5 stories in TV technology:

1. Diamond Sports’ Woes Could Limit Cleveland Guardians Spending

The Minnesota Twins have already acknowledged it will have to reduce spending in 2024 thanks in large part to the end of its TV deal with Bally Sports, owned by the bankrupt Diamond Sports company. And now Cleveland.com writes that the Cleveland Guardians may be next to slash player payroll. “I think it’s affecting the whole industry,” said Chris Antonetti, Guardians’ president of baseball operations, when asked about Diamond Sports’ financial troubles. “We don’t yet have enough information to make that determination. But as we see how things move over the balance of the winter, we’ll get more information.” Cleveland.com. (Paywall.)

2. DIRECTV Stream NOT Requiring RSN Fees, Contracts

Despite certain news reports, the TV Answer Man reports that DIRECTV Stream is not requiring subscribers to sign two-year contracts as its satellite sister, DIRECTV, does. Same goes for regional sports fees. Not happening, folks. TV Answer Man.

3. Disney to Cut Spending On Content In 2024

The days when streaming services bragged about spending billions on new shows and movies are over. Disney has announced it will reduce spending on original content by $2 billion next year. The Hollywood Reporter.

4. Disney Plans Password Crackdown, One App For Hulu/Disney+

And that’s not the only thing that Disney has cooking. The entertainment giant says a crackdown on password sharing is likely by 2025. Plus, it plans to test a single app service for the Hulu-Disney Plus bundle. (This would not affect the Hulu Live service.) The Sun.

5. The Best Black Friday Deals Already Available

Many retailers offer discounts on electronics and other products in advance of the big Black Friday sale the day after Thanksgiving. The New York Times’ Wirecutter has compiled the best Black Friday deals you can buy now. Wirecutter.

