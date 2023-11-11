

TV Answer Man, do you know the details on how you can watch Sunday’s Colts-Patriots game? — Johnny, Reno, Nevada.

Johnny, the 4-5 Indianapolis Colts will play the 2-7 New England Patriots at 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday (November 12) from Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt, Germany. The game will be telecast on local channels in the Indianapolis (Fox 59) market Cand the Boston market (CBS affiliate) and nationally (exclusively) on the NFL Network. But what if you don’t live in those markets, or have access to the NFL Network via a pay TV service, will the e be available anywhere else, such as the NFL Sunday Ticket?

Answer: Yes and no. It will also be available on the NFL+ streaming service, which has plans starting at $6.99 a month or $49.99 a year. But the Colts-Patriots game will not be available on the NFL Sunday Ticket, YouTube’s package of out-of-market Sunday afternoon games which now starts at $174 after a new 50 percent mid-season discount.

The Sunday Ticket has never carried the league’s international games since they started playing them several years ago. That includes when the Ticket was available on DIRECTV. The Ticket also does not include the Sunday Night Football games from NBC, the Thursday Night Football contests from Amazon, or the Monday Night Football games from ESPN. The Ticket is strictly Sunday afternoon games from Fox and CBS. Nothing more despite the premium price.

Johnny, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

