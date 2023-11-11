

What Is YouTube TV’s Monthly Price Now?

YouTube TV has dropped its three-month promotional price again. You can now subscribe to the live streaming service for $50.99 a month for the first three months, $22 a month off the regular price. The new promo price follows YouTube’s decision yesterday to cut the NFL Sunday Ticket price by 50 percent with 10 weeks left in the season.

Why Is YouTube TV Lowering Prices Now?

On October 3, YouTube TV dropped the three-month promo price from $54.99 a month to $52.99 a month. But apparently that wasn’t enough to entice some reluctant streamers to give the service a try. Combined with the new NFL Sunday Ticket price, YouTube TV appears to be aiming to drive subscriptions in the last two months of the year.

The three-month discount is only available for new users. Current and past subscribers are not eligible nor is anyone who previously participated in a YouTube TV free trial. YouTube TV, which has more than 100 live channels, will charge you the normal rate of $72.99 in month four if you don’t cancel prior to the end of the three-month promotion.

How Do You Get YouTube TV’s Lower Price?

Click here to learn more about the three-month discount offer at YouTube TV. YouTube TV is also bundling two months of the $15.99 Max plan with every NFL Sunday Ticket subscription now.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.



The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television.

