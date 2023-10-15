

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, there’s an international game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans this morning. Do you know where you can watch it? It’s getting tough to keep track of these games. I appreciate your updates but there are just so many games to follow. — Jamal, Bowie, Maryland.

Jamal, I hear you. There are so many networks and streaming services carrying professional sports now that I don’t think the old-time 400-page TV Guide could handle all the listings. But let me try to solve today’s puzzle. The 3-2 Baltimore Ravens will play the 2-3 Tennessee Titans today at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game will be telecast on local channels in the Baltimore and Tennessee (Nashville) markets and nationally (exclusively) on the NFL Network. (FYI, the Ravens are a 5.5 point favorite.)

But what if you don’t live in those markets, or have access to the NFL Network via a pay TV service, will the game be available anywhere else, such as the NFL Sunday Ticket? It will be available on the NFL+ streaming service, which has plans starting at $6.99 a month or $49.99 a year. (There is a seven-day free trial.) But the Ravens-Titans game will not be available on the NFL Sunday Ticket. The Sunday Ticket has never carried the league’s international games since they started playing them several years ago. The Ticket is strictly Sunday afternoon games from Fox and CBS.

Jamal, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...