

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I hear that Best Buy will stop selling Blu-ray movies. Is that true? What does that mean for the future of discs? Is everything going to streaming? — Penny, Trenton, New Jersey.

Penny, Variety reports today that sources are telling the publication that Best Buy will stop selling DVD and Blu-ray TV shows and movies at both retail and its web site in early 2024. The report comes after Digital Bits reported yesterday that the retail giant could pull the plug on disc sales sometime early next year. If true, this would be a major blow to videophiles who prefer the picture quality and reliability of hard media over streaming.

Update: Best Buy confirms to Variety that it will stop selling Blu-rays and DVDs next year.

Target, Walmart and Amazon would still be sellers of DVDs and Blu-rays and Redbox rents discs at 29,000 kiosks across the country. But Best Buy’s exit could discourage the studios and electronics companies from continuing making discs and disc players as more consumers turn to streaming. Netflix last month also discontinued its DVD rental business, another sign that the disc industry could be winding down.

My advice would be to start collecting discs now while you can. Within a year or so, it might be difficult to find your favorite movie — or any movie — in DVD or Blu-ray.

