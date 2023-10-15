

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am planning to subscribe to the NFL Sunday Ticket today but before I do, I want your opinion. Anything I should know before subscribing? — Todd, Pittsburgh.

Todd, here’s what you need to know about subscribing to the NFL Sunday Ticket: Don’t do it. Don’t do it. Don’t do it! Not today! I know you want to watch all the out-of-market games from Fox and CBS, but don’t subscribe! Just don’t do it!

Why? The NFL Sunday Ticket is available from YouTube TV and YouTube Primetime Channels with prices starting at $349 and $449 respectively. That’s a big chunk of money you’ll have to throw down when you don’t really have to. YouTube offers a seven-day free trial for new Sunday Ticket customers. Yes, if you haven’t subscribed to the Ticket before via YouTube, you can watch today’s games for free!

But that’s not the only reason why I’m saying that you shouldn’t subscribe to the Ticket today. Mary Ellen Coe, YouTube’s chief business officer, signaled recently that a mid-season price discount is likely. “That’s something that’s in the mix. Ultimately, we want to make sure that pricing is relative to what the user-value proposition is,” Coe told Deadline.

DIRECTV, which had the Sunday Ticket as an exclusive for 28 years, last year shaved approximately $70 off the price with 11 weeks left in the season. YouTube, owned by Google, is not DIRECTV and it has different marketing concerns here. But the company has followed DIRECTV’s path on several other Ticket initiatives this season so it would not surprise me if YouTube lowers the Ticket price after two more weeks of play, if not sooner. There are 12 weeks left in the season after today.

So do not subscribe today, Todd. Get the free week today and then wait a week or two. You’ll probably wind up paying anywhere from $50 to $100 less for the rest of the season. That’s my advice. Don’t do it!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...