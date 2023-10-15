By The TV Answer Man team

TV Answer Man, my cable company has a 1 Gig Internet plan. Could that make my streaming faster and better with less buffering? — Carly, Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Carly, that’s a great question and one we frequently get from readers, particularly with streaming becoming more popular. They experience occasional buffering and picture freezing during a streaming video and wonder if the more expensive 1 Gig Internet plan would eliminate those issues. Here’s our assessment:

1. Blazing Fast Download and Upload Speeds

One of the primary advantages of 1 Gig internet is its unparalleled download and upload speeds. With traditional internet connections, downloading large video files or streaming High-Definition or 4K content can be a time-consuming process. However, with 1 Gig internet, you can enjoy lightning-fast download speeds, allowing you to stream your favorite videos and movies without any delays. You’ll notice an incredible difference if you previously subscribed to a 25 Mbps or 50 Mbps plan.

2. Buffer-Free Streaming

Buffering is a common annoyance that occurs when the video playback pauses due to slow internet speeds. This can disrupt the immersive experience and diminish the joy of watching your favorite content. However, with 1 Gig internet, buffering becomes less common. But we can’t say it would eliminate it. There are many reasons for buffering that go beyond your Internet plan’s speed, including issues on the streamer’s servers. But the Dimmense bandwidth provided by 1 Gig internet will make it more likely that your videos load instantaneously, allowing for uninterrupted streaming in High Definition or even 4K resolution.

3. Multiple Simultaneous Streams

In a household with multiple internet users, bandwidth can quickly become a scarce resource. This is especially true when different family members are simultaneously streaming videos, playing online games, or conducting video calls. With 1 Gig internet, you can bid farewell to bandwidth congestion. Its high capacity enables multiple devices to stream videos simultaneously without compromising on quality, ensuring everyone in your household can enjoy their chosen content without interruptions or performance degradation.

4. Enhanced Picture and Sound Quality

Video streaming services have evolved to provide high-quality content, including 4K resolution, HDR (High Dynamic Range), and immersive surround sound. However, enjoying these features to their fullest extent requires a robust internet connection. 1 Gig internet delivers the necessary bandwidth to support these advanced video and audio formats, bringing you stunning visuals and immersive soundscapes that elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

5. Reduced Latency for Live Streaming and Gaming

For avid gamers and enthusiasts of live streaming platforms, low latency is crucial. Latency refers to the time delay between a command being given or an action being performed and its subsequent response. With 1 Gig internet, you can experience minimal latency, enabling smooth and responsive interactions during online gaming sessions and live streaming events. This is particularly beneficial for competitive gaming or real-time interactions with viewers, ensuring a seamless and immersive experience for both the streamer and the audience.

Bottom line: If you currently subscribe to an Internet plan with speeds under 100 Mbps, the upgrade to 1 Gig will dramatically improve your video experience, although it’s no guarantee that it will eliminate buffering entirely. But keep in mind that 1 Gig is more expensive with some plans priced at more than $100 a month. You’ll have to assess whether the improved performance is worth the added cost.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...