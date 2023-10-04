

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

The Phoenix Suns, which will play roughly 70 games this season on local and free channels, today announced the launch of Suns Live, a streaming service operated by Kiswe that will provide access to the live games and original content in-market. Suns Live, which will also simulcast five preseason games, will cost $14.99 a month or $109.99 per year. Annual subscriptions will also include a Suns t-shirt. Fans in the Suns market can sign up here. There is a seven-day free trial.

Below are the local channels that will broadcast the Suns games this season:

Phoenix – 3TV (Channel 3), Arizona’s Family Sports (Channel 44 or 3.5 on cable and satellite)

Flagstaff – 3TV (Channel 3), Arizona’s Family Sports (Channel 32 or 3.5 on cable or satellite).

Tucson – Arizona’s Family Sports (Channel 13.5).

Yuma – Arizona’s Family Sports (KAZS Channel 27).

You can see the entire Suns broadcast schedule here.

Kiswe will stream the nearly 70 regular season games as well with the rest scheduled for national networks such as ESPN and TNT. Cox Cable will carry the Arizona’s Family Sports channels in Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff. Dish, Fubo, YouTube TV, Spectrum and DIRECTV will also carry games in select markets.

The Suns and the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury announced in April that they had signed a deal with local broadcaster Gray to air their entire regular seasons on local Arizona TV channels starting with the 2023-23 season. Diamond Sports, the owner of 18 Bally Sports regional sports channels, including Bally Sports Arizona, objected to the Suns portion of the deal, saying it had the right to match the Gray offer under a provision in its expired agreement with the basketball team. After a court filing by Diamond, the two companies settled their differences, allowing the Suns to go forward with the local TV deal. The Suns say 2.8 million Arizona households will have access to the games via the local channels which can be seen for free with an antenna.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...