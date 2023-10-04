

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, do you know when Barbie will be on disc so we can buy it? (I also want to give it to my niece!!) Also, any word on when it will be on a streaming service? — Gina, Boston.

Gina, Barbie, the comedy/satire movie directed by Greta Gerwig, is the cultural hit of the year, shoveling in nearly $1.5 billion at the global box office and $633 million domestically. The film stars Margot Robbie as the living doll, Barbie, with Ryan Gosling as her male sidekick, Ken. As we noted in July, the film will be available on Max when it’s added to a streaming service. But as of this morning, Max has yet to provide a specific day.

Barbie was added to the PPV lineup on September 12; you can now rent the 4K edition for $24.99. But what about Barbie on disc, you ask? Well, we just got the news. Barbie will be released on disc on October 17. The 4K edition will be $29.99 while the high-def Blu-ray will be $24.99. You can order it here. The Barbie disc will come with the following features:

* Welcome to Barbie Land – featurette

* Becoming Barbie – featurette

* Playing Dress-Up – featurette

* Musical Make-Believe – featurette

* All-Star Barbie Party – featurette

* It’s A Weird World – featurette

Once the disc is released, it’s likely we will soon get news on a Max release date as well. My guess would be towards the end of the month.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

