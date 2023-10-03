

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Discovery+, the standalone streaming service, has raised the price of its ad-free monthly plan in the United States from $6.99 to $8.99. The price hike, which is effective immediately for new subscribers, will not affect the ‘ad-lite’ plan which will remain at $4.99 a month. In Canada, the price of a new Discovery+ ad-free monthly plan will increase from $6.99 CAD to $8.99 CAD. The monthly price of a new Discovery+ ‘ad-lite’ sub in Canada will rise from $4.99 CAD to $5.99 CAD.

The streamer said existing subscribers will see the monthly price increase on their next billing cycle on or after November 2. Discovery said this is the first time that it has increased the price of the monthly subscription since the service launched in January 2020. Discovery+, which is different from the Discovery lineup on the Max streaming service, offers a mix of lifestyle, do-it-yourself, true crime and reality shows. Max carries a portion of the full Discovery+ lineup.

This is the latest price increase from a major streaming service as the fledgling industry attempts to reinvent itself as a profits-first business by raising prices, eliminating jobs, and cutting back on programming.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

