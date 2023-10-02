

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, could you do a rundown of the wild card games like who’s playing and which channels? Especially which channels because it’s very hard to follow this these days!! — Mark, Norfolk, Virginia.

Mark, I feel your pain. Many readers say they have difficulty keeping up with which games are on and which channels/streaming services are carrying them. With the explosion of streaming, the leagues have dished out the rights to multiple providers, making it a challenge for the average fan to follow along. But let’s take a quick look at this week’s MLB Wild Card games and the TV schedule.

The best-of-three Wild Card series starts tomorrow (October 3) with the 3:08 p.m. ET game one on ABC between the Texas Rangers at the Tampa Bay Rays. Then, at 4:38 p.m. ET, ESPN will broadcast the Toronto Blue Jays at Minnesota Twins game. At 7:08 p.m. ET, ESPN2 will air the NL’s Arizona Diamondbacks-Milwaukee Brewers game, and at 8:08 p.m. ET, ESPN is back with the Miami Marlins-Philadelphia Phillies contest.

Then on Wednesday (October 4), Texas plays Tampa Bay in game two on ABC at 3:08 p.m. ET; Toronto plays Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. ET on ESPN; Arizona faces Milwaukee in their game two at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and Miami faces Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Finally, on Thursday (October 5) in game three of each series, if necessary, Texas will play Tampa Bay at 3:08 p.m. ET on ABC; Toronto plays Minnesota at 4:38 p.m. ET on ESPN; Arizona plays Milwaukee at 7:08 p.m. ET on ESPN2; and Miami plays Philadelphia at 8:08 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Mark, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message. — Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...