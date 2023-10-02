By The TV Answer Man team

Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service, just added 40 new movies to its lineup on Sunday. Here are the four best in our humble opinion, and in no particular order:

Mississippi Burning (1988)

The 1988 crime drama was based loosely on the real-life murders of three civil rights activists in the 1960s Jim Crow South. The film captured an Academy Award nomination for Best Picture as did Gene Hackman for Best Actor. While director Alan Parker took significant liberties with the real story, Hackman is the reason to watch. His performance is part Popeye Doyle from The French Connection and part Coach Norman Dale of Hoosiers. A total force of nature as he corrals the people responsible for the murders.

12 Angry Men (1957)

12 Angry Men is a cinematic masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences with its powerful storytelling and brilliant character development. Set almost entirely within the confines of a jury room, Sidney Lumet’s direction transforms what could have been a static narrative into a riveting and intense exploration of human nature and justice. The film delves deep into the complexities of prejudice, biases, and the importance of empathy, as 12 jurors, each with their unique personalities and backgrounds, deliberate the fate of a young man accused of murder. The exceptional performances, especially by Henry Fonda as Juror #8, elevate the film, making it a compelling study of the human psyche under pressure.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The 1998 cult comedy from the Coen Bros. features an iconic Los Angeles slacker (Jeff Bridges) named ‘The Dude’ who accidentally becomes the focus of a murder investigation. Only Joel and Ethan Coen could take this farfetched plot and turn it into a cultural mainstay and masterpiece that resonates with multiple generations. The flawless supporting cast includes John Goodman, Steve Buscemi, Philip Seymour Hoffman, David Huddleston, Julianne Moore, and John Turturro as Jesus, a bowler with a strange fetish for his ball.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

The 1987 drama from director Adrian Lyne that did more to curb adultery than any 1,000 sermons. Michael Douglas plays an attorney whose life is turned upside down when he has an affair with a disturbed book editor (Glenn Close) who’s never met a rabbit she liked. The film is a taut and juicy depiction of what people will do when emotions are stretched and temptation is dangled.

Here is the complete list of new movies that were just added to Freevee, which can be watched for free without a Prime membership.

12 Angry Men (1957)

A Chorus Line (1985)

A Haunted House (2013)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

Allied (2016)

Black Rock (2012)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Fiddler on the Roof (1971)

From Beyond (1986)

Gang Related (1997)

Ghost World (2001)

Hair (1979)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Lady Chatterley’s Lover (1981)

Last Night in Soho (2021)

Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return (2013)

Mississippi Burning (1988)

Oculus (2013)

One for the Money (2012)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Pokémon: Detective Pikachu (2019)

Quigley Down Under (1990)

Remo Williams: The Adventure Begins (1985)

Shaft (2019)

Sixteen Candles (1984)

The Alamo (1960)

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Bounty (1984)

The Change-Up (2011)

The Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course (2002)

The Great Train Robbery (1978)

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane (1976)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018)

The Proposal (2009)

The Roommate (2011)

The Secret of NIMH (1982)

The Vampire Lovers (1970)

The Watch (2012)

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018)

What’s Your Number? (2011)

