TV Answer Man, I’m completely confused about the Monday Night Football schedule. Are the games both on ABC and ESPN tonight? Do they start at the same time? Can you put some details on this? — Henry, Topeka, Kansas.

Henry, you’re not alone. I’ve received a few e-mails today asking about tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. The confusion seems to come from last week’s announcement that ABC will simulcast 10 additional Monday Night Football games this season with its sister network, ESPN. The move was designed to bolster ABC’s primetime lineup during the actors and writers strike, but lo and behold, the writers’ strike is now expected to end shortly after a tentative deal was announced last night. But the actors’ strike is still on and so are ABC/ESPN’s plans for the simulcast broadcasts.

But…they do not start simulcasting tonight although there will be a game on ABC and ESPN! (Now you’re really confused, right?) The Philadelphia Eagles will play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 7:15 p.m. ET tonight on ABC and ESPN+. Then, at 8:15 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cincinnati Bengals on ESPN and ESPN 2. If you have YouTube TV, Fubo, or any other TV service that offers multi-screen displays, this will be a good night to use them.

Next Monday (October 2), 10 weeks of ABC/ESPN MNF simulcasts will begin with the Seattle Seahawks-New York Giants game at 8:15 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to put your multiview aside for a few months. (The network said Dancing with the Stars will be moved to Tuesday nights to accommodate the football games. Bachelor in Paradise and The Golden Bachelor will move to Thursday nights starting September 28.)

Here are the 10 MNF games that will be simulcast on both ABC and ESPN:

Seahawks at Giants on October 2

Packers at Raiders on October 9

Cowboys at Chargers on October 16

49ers at Vikings on October 23

Raiders at Lions on October 30

Chargers at Jets on November 6

Broncos at Bills on November 13

Bears at Vikings on November 27

Bengals at Jaguars on December 4

Chiefs at Patriots on December 18

Henry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

