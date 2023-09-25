By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman
Hulu next month (October 2023) plans to add 171 new TV shows and movies to its subscription Video on Demand service. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion:
Appendage
Since it’s Halloween (“Huluween”) month, Hulu traditionally loads up with scary shows and movies and this October is no different. Appendage, a Hulu original movie, stars Hadley Robinson (Jeannie Buss in HBO’s Winning Time) as a twentysomething aspiring fashion designer whose self-doubt suddenly manifests itself into physical pain and scars. However, the ailment, which could normally be dismissed as individual neurosis, is found to afflict a large group with similar insecurities. Hulu says Appendage is horror mixed with satire. Sounds like if you go in with low expectations, and relatively few self-doubts, you’ll have fun.
The Boogeyman
The film, which was released in theaters this years, stars Sophie Thatcher and Vivien Lyra Blair as sisters who begin to see evidence of evil forces around the house after their mother is killed in an auto accident. Based on a Stephen King short story, the film netted a score of 61 at Rotten Tomatoes.
Goosebumps
The Hulu/Disney original series, which is based on the R.L. Stine book, features five teenagers who must recapture a band of evil spirits they accidentally allowed to escape.
Interview With the Vampire
Directed by Neil Jordan and based on Anne Rice’s iconic novel, the film delves into the complexities of immortality, loneliness, and the moral dilemmas faced by its undead characters. Tom Cruise delivers a captivating performance as the charismatic and tortured Lestat, while Brad Pitt portrays the conflicted Louis with depth and vulnerability.
Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Hulu in October 2023:
October 1
The Amazing Race: Complete Season 22
America’s Next Top Model: Complete Seasons 4-5, 9-10
Ash vs. Evil Dead: Complete Series
Crazy Fun Park: Complete Limited Series
Stephen King’s Rose Red: Complete Series
Survivor: Complete Seasons 2-7
Sword Art Online: Alicization: Complete Season 2 (Dubbed)
Undercover Boss: Complete Season 9
21 & Over, 2013
50 First Dates, 2004
Abduction, 2011
An American Citizen, 1992
Beyond JFK, 1991
Bogus, 1996
Ceremony, 2010
Daybreakers, 2010
Dark Shadows, 2012
Dazed and Confused, 1993
Devil’s Due, 2014
Die Hard 2, 1990
Don’t Say A Word, 2001
The Double, 2013
Driven, 2019
Easy A, 2010
The Empty Man, 2020
Exorcism Of Emily Rose, 2005
Exorcist: The Beginning, 2004
The Extra Man, 2010
Fat Albert, 2004
Fighting, 2009
FoodInc., 2008
Flight Of The Phoenix, 2004
Funny People, 2009
Godzilla 2000, 2000
Godzilla: Final Wars, 2005
Godzilla, 1998
Good Day To Be Black And Sexy, 2008
Hanna, 2011
Hollywood Homicide, 2003
The Hunter, 2011
Interview With the Vampire, 1994
It (Stephen King’s), 1990
Leprechaun, 1993
Leprechaun II, 1994
Leprechaun III, 1995
Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space, 1997
Leprechaun V: In The Hood, 2000
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood, 2003
Leprechaun Origins, 2014
Leprechaun Returns, 2019
Little Miss Sunshine, 2006
Mona Lisa Smile, 2003
Murder on the Orient Express, 2017
The New Age, 1994
Nightmare Alley, 2021
Nobody Walks, 2012
Oblivion, 2013
The Omen, 2006
Ondine, 2009
Outrage: Way of the Yakuza, 2010
Perfect Stranger, 2007
Phone Booth, 2003
Pusher II: With Blood On My Hands, 2004
Pusher III: I’m The Angel Of Death, 2005
Pusher I, 1996
Q & A, 1990
Rudy, 1993
The Sacrament, 2013
Shaun Of The Dead, 2004
Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
Stoker, 2011
Sunchaser, 1996
Stripper, 1986
Synchronicity, 2015
That Night, 1993
Todo Cambia, 2000
Tower Heist, 2011
Turtle Beach, 1992
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married?, 2007
Tyler Perry’s Why Did I Get Married Too?, 2010
Underwater, 2020
Pain & Gain, 2013
Star Trek, 2009
Tropic Thunder, 2008
It Chapter Two, 2019
Doctor Sleep, 2019
Oct. 2
Appendage: Film Premiere
Fright Krewe: Complete Season 1
Bob’s Burgers: Season 14 Premiere
Family Guy: Season 22 Premiere
The Simpsons: Season 35 Premiere
Aftermath with William Shatner: Seasons 1-2
Alone: An Inside Look
America’s Book of Secrets
America’s Psychic Challenge: Complete Season 1
American Haunting: Complete Season 1
American Ripper
Amish Witches
Beyond Scared Straight: Season 2 and 8
Beyond the Headlines: Escaping the NXIVM Cult with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine’s Wife: Complete Season 1
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1
Butchers of the Bayou: Complete Season 1
Casanova Killers: Complete Season 1
Celebrity Ghost Stories (2009): Complete Season 2
Cursed: The Bell Witch: Complete Season 1
Dance Moms: Complete Season 7
Dance Moms: Abby’s Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1
Dead Again: Complete Season 1
Duck Dynasty: Complete Seasons 5 and 8
Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1
Flip This House: Complete Season 3
The Haunting Of. . . Complete Seasons 2-4
Killer Kids: Complete Season 1
Killer Teens: Complete Season 1
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 3
Little Women: Dallas: Complete Season 1
Little Women: LA: Complete Season 3
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 4 and 9
Model Killers: Complete Season 1
Mountain Men: Complete Season 6
Murder on Maple Drive: Special Premiere
My Haunted House: Complete Seasons 1-2
Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 13 and 14
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1
The Unexplained: Complete Season 1
Who Killed Tupac? Complete Season 1
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 2
Oct. 5
The Boogeyman, 2023
Oct. 6
Undead Unluck: Series Premiere
Bobi Wine: The People’s President: Special Premiere
The Tank, 2023
Zombie Town, 2023
Oct. 7
A Lot of Nothing, 2022
Oct. 8
Standing Up Falling Down, 2019
Swift, 2019
Oct. 9
The Mill: Film Premiere
Oct. 10
Finnick, 2022
Oct. 11
Heartland Docs, DVM: Season 5 Premiere
Oct. 12
Monster Inside: America’s Most Extreme Haunted House: Documentary Premiere
Food Tech: Complete Season 1
Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation: Special Premiere
I Survived: Complete Seasons 3-4
Paranormal State: Complete Season 1
Suicide Missions: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 20
Daliland, 2022
Oct. 13
Goosebumps: Series Premiere
Nocebo, 2022
Oct. 14
Empire of Light, 2022
Oct. 15
One Piece: Complete Season 10 (Dubbed)
Centurion, 2010
Filth, 2013
Hobo With A Shotgun, 2011
I’m Still Here, 2010
Ragnarok, 2013
Slotherhouse, 2023
Venus And Serena, 2012
Viva, 2015
Oct. 16
Capricorn One, 1977
Perfect Strangers, 2019
Oct. 17
Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, 2019
Oct. 18
Living for the Dead: Complete Season 1
Oct. 19
The Curse of Civil War Gold: Complete Season 2
Epic Meal Empire: Complete Season 1
Hideous Houses: Complete Season 1
I Killed My BFF: Complete Seasons 2-3
Teenage Newlyweds: Complete Season 1
Vanished: Searching for My Sister: Special Premiere
Oct. 20
Cobweb, 2023
Oct. 21
Life Upside Down, 2022
Totally Under Control, 2020
Oct. 25
Primal Survivor: Extreme African Safari: Complete Season 1
Oct. 26
FX’s American Horror Stories: Four-Episode Huluween Event
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
The President’s Book of Secrets: Complete Season 1
Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 4
The Torso Killer Confessions: Complete Season 1
Waterfront House Hunting: Complete Season 2
Master Gardener, 2022
Oct. 27
Shoresy: Complete Season 2
Explorer: Lake of Fire: Special Premiere
Begin Again, 2014
Susie Searches, 2022
Oct. 31
Jiro Dreams of Sushi, 2011
