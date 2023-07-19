

TV Answer Man, do you know anything about this Meet Max channel on DIRECTV? Is it free and what shows does it have? Does DIRECTV Stream have it? — Norm, Biloxi, Mississippi.

Norm, DIRECTV has launched a new channel (512) called Meet Max, which was created in partnership with Warner Media Discovery (WMD) exclusively for the satellite audience. (That means it’s not available on DIRECTV Stream.) The channel provides promotional content and other information related to WMD’s Max streaming service, formerly known as HBO Max.

Why is DIRECTV providing a free channel to promote a premium channel? Well, don’t forget that AT&T owns 70 percent of DIRECTV and 70 percent of Warner Media Discovery. Synergy still lives in the corporate world.

What does Meet Max on DIRECTV offer?

The channel offers tutorials on how to subscribe to Max (plans start at $9.99 a month); how to access the Max app; what’s on the service; behind the scenes clips; and games based on Max shows. For instance, DIRECTV says “you can channel your inner Carrie from And Just Like That… and play Closet Jewel. This fun match puzzle game is just as addictive as our favorite columnist’s show habit.”

If you’re a Max fan, or want to be one, Meet Max is free to any DIRECTV satellite subscriber who has a HR44 set-top or higher.

Norm, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

