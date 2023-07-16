

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV Stream today added the NFL Network which had been missing from the live streamer’s lineup since 2019 due to a carriage dispute.

What DIRECTV Stream plan has the NFL Network?

The addition comes after DIRECTV on June 27 announced that it had signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL RedZone channel and the NFL Network on DIRECTV’s satellite service, DIRECTV Stream and U-verse. (NFL Network was already on DIRECTV’s satellite service.) The NFL RedZone channel will be added before the first game of the NFL 2023 regular season.

The NFL Network will be available in DIRECTV’s Sports Pack, a $14.99 add-on package that also includes the NFL RedZone channel and 40 plus channels. The NFL Network will also be included in the Choice plan and above on Stream and the satellite service. (Choice is $99.99 a month on Stream and $84.99 a month on satellite.) So you won’t have to get the Sports Pack to get the NFL Network on either service.

The NFL Network, which is channel 212 on DIRECTV satellite and DIRECTV Stream, will air eight 2023 regular season games, including four international contests and a tripleheader in week 15, pre-season games as well as studio shows and documentaries. The network’s first regular season broadcast this year will be the October 8th matchup from London between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 a.m. ET.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

