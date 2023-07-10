

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

DIRECTV and its streaming service, DIRECTV Stream, today added the MeTV channel which specializes in classic television programming.

Beginning today, MeTV will be available on channel 77 on DIRECTV Stream and DIRECTV for customers who subscribe to their Choice plans and above. MeTV has been available on DIRECTV’s third TV service, U-verse, since 2012.

MeTV, which is owned by Weigel Broadcasting, features such classic shows as All In the Family, The Andy Griffith Show, The Beverly Hillbillies, The Alfred Hitchcock Hour, The Abbott and Costello Show, Adam-12, Batman, Bonanza, and The Dick Van Dyke Show, among many others.

“This agreement provides Weigel additional reach to grow its viewership and sponsors while furthering DIRECTV’s national and local programming interests,” stated Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming for DIRECTV. “We continue to work creatively, and respectfully, with Weigel and other broadcasters to identify our mutual priorities and then develop them together to expand our customers, sponsors and future prospects.”

DIRECTV’s satellite Choice plan, the minimum required to watch MeTV, costs $84.99 a month for new customers with a two-year contract required. (There is a two-year price lock for new customers.) DIRECTV Stream, which does not require a term contract, charges $99.99 a month for Choice.

