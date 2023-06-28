

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, I am happy that DIRECTV Stream has finally signed a deal for the NFL Network. But my question is when will the NFL Network actually be available on DIRECTV Stream. It wasn’t available today and customer service didn’t seem to know when it would be. — Will, Amarillo, Texas.

Will, DIRECTV and DIRECTV Stream had a big day yesterday with the announcement that DIRECTV has signed a multi-year agreement with the National Football League to carry the NFL RedZone channel on both services as well as U-verse. The deal also calls for DIRECTV Stream to carry the NFL Network for the first time since 2019 when it lost the channel in a carriage dispute.

Yesterday’s announcement said that the NFL RedZone channel would not be added until August, which makes sense because the channel doesn’t go live until the regular season begins in September. But what about the NFL Network? The league’s official channel for live games, studio shows and documentaries is live 24/7 year round.

The channel is supposed to be in the Sports Pack, a $14.99 add-on package that was made available to DIRECTV Stream customers yesterday. But as of this morning, no NFL Network. So where is it, you ask?

It’s coming, but not until August, a DIRECTV spokesman tells the TV Answer Man. Although the channel is offering relevant programming now, the new agreement apparently does not call for DIRECTV Stream to actually begin carrying it until August. And there’s not a specific launch date in August, either.

Will, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

