Amazon next month (June 2023) plans to add 219 new TV shows and movies to its Prime lineup. Here are the four most interesting, in my humble opinion.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: The Final Season

John Krasinski returns for one more adventure as America’s favorite CIA spy. There are two big changes from season three: 1. Amazon will now stream a new episode weekly rather than drop them all at the same time; 2. Ryan is now a CIA deputy director which means he has even more authority to investigate drug cartels, terrorists and other bad guys. While the show is somewhat derivative, Krasinski is perfect in the role as the ‘every guy’ hero and no one does the gruff sidekick better than The Wire’s Wendell Pierce. First episode debuts June 30.

Tar

Cate Blanchett stars as a powerful orchestra conductor and teacher whose obsession with a Russian student leads to charges of sexual misconduct and a suicide. Yes, sounds bleak, but this is a powerful look at how uncontrolled emotions coupled with unchecked authority can drive anyone insane and Blanchett is mesmerizing in the lead. Debuts June 6.

M3gan

The 2022 horror film features a wide-eyed doll with artificial intelligence who becomes a bit too protective of her young owner and starts attacking anyone who threatens her. It may sound campy — and it is — but M3gan is a throwback to the classic 1970s/80s horror films. Just dumb fun. Get the popcorn out. Debuts June 27.

Dog Day Afternoon

The 1975 movie reunites The Godfather’s Al Pacino and John Cazale as real-life bank robbers whose caper goes horribly askew. Based on a real-life story, Dog Day is a showcase for two of the finest actors of their generation. Brilliant performances. And great story telling from New York auteur Sidney Lumet. Debuts June 1.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Amazon Prime in June 2023. Asterisk denotes an Amazon original.

TV Series

June 1

All The Queen’s Men seasons 1 (2021)

Barnaby Jones seasons 1-8 (1973)

Bull seasons 1-6 (2017)

Charmed seasons 1-8 (1999)

Evening Shade seasons 1-4 (1991)

Everybody Hates Chris seasons 1-4 (2006)

Happy Days seasons 1-3 (1974)

Laverne & Shirley seasons 1-4 (1976)

Mannix seasons 1-7 (1967)

MasterChef Mexico All Stars (2023)

Mork & Mindy seasons 1-2 (1978)

Petticoat Junction seasons 1-5 (1964)

Survivor seasons 17-25 (2008)

The Brady Bunch seasons 1-5 (1970)

The Neighborhood seasons 1-4 (2019)

Webster seasons 1-4 (1984)

Wings seasons 1-8 (1990)

June 2

*Deadloch (2023)

*Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets (2023)

*With Love season 2 (2023)

June 9

*The Lake season 2 (2023)

June 19

*The Grand Tour: Eurocrash (2023)

June 23

*I’m A Virgo (2023)

June 30

*Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan season 4 (2023)

Movies

June 1

1984 (1985)

12 Years a Slave (2013)

2 Days in New York (2012)

2 Days In The Valley (1996)

3:10 To Yuma (2007)

A Woman Possessed (1958)

Above the Rim (1994)

Arrival (2016)

Assault on Precinct 13 (2005)

Baby Boy (2001)

Bad Teacher (2011)

Bananas (1972)

Billy Madison (1995)

Black Dynamite (1980)

Blankman (1994)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Boyz N the Hood (1991)

Breakin’ All The Rules (2004)

Brokeback Mountain (2004)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (1968)

Clockstoppers (2002)

Code of Silence (1985)

Concussion (2015)

Creed (2015)

Creed II (2018)

Cry Freedom (1987)

Daddy Day Camp (2007)

Dangerous Exile (1958)

Delta Force 2: The Colombian Connection (1990)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Eraser (1996)

Exodus (1960)

Flawless (1999)

Getting Even With Dad (1994)

Ghost Of Dragstrip Hollow (1959)

Glory (1990)

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000)

Green Zone (2010)

Guess Who (2005)

Happy Anniversary (1959)

Happy Gilmore (1996)

He Who Must Die (1958)

Henry V (1989)

Higher Learning (1995)

Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Hot Cars (1956)

Hot Fuzz (2007)

Hot Rod Gang (1958)

How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998)

Huk! (1956)

I Am Ali (2014)

I Am Bolt (2016)

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1989)

In My Country (2005)

In Time (2011)

Intersection (1994)

It’s A Pleasure (1945)

Jungle Heat (1957)

The Kids Are All Right (2010)

Kingdom of Heaven (2005)

Lady Of Vengeance (1957)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Little Women (1949)

Live and Let Die (1973)

Lone Wolf McQuade (1983)

Look Who’s Talking (1989)

Lost Lagoon (1958)

Love, Rosie (2014)

MacArthur (1977)

Machete (2010)

Man In The Net (1959)

Megamind (2010)

Miles Ahead (2016)

Mirai (2018)

Mississippi Burning (1989)

Mo’ Money (1992)

Money Train (1995)

Muscle Shoals (2013)

No Escape (1994)

Notorious (2009)

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969)

One Way Out (1987)

Open Range (2003)

Over The Top (1987)

Pariah (2011)

Peanuts: Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (1980)

Philadelphia (1994)

Purple Rain (1984)

Reign of Fire (2002)

Rejoice and Shout (2011)

Rent (2005)

Repo Men (2010)

Riders To The Stars (1954)

River’s Edge (1987)

Robocop (1987)

Run For The Sun (1956)

Saved! (2004)

School Daze (1988)

Sea Fury (1959)

Self/Less (2015)

Shadow of Suspicion (1944)

Shaun of the Dead (2004)

She Hate Me (2004)

Shoot First (1953)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Sliver (1993)

Soul Food (1997)

South Central (1992)

Stargate (1994)

Stomp The Yard: Homecoming (2010)

Switchback (1997)

Ten Days To Tulara (1958)

The Apartment (1960)

The Call (2020)

The Color Purple (1986)

The Danish Girl (2016)

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008)

The Four Feathers (2002)

The French Lieutenant’s Woman (1981)

The Gift (2001)

The Gospel According to Andre (2018)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Longshots (2008)

The Love Letter (1999)

The Malta Story (1954)

The Missing Lady (1946)

The One That Got Away (1958)

The Rabbit Trap (1959)

The Relic (1997)

The Return of the Living Dead (1985)

The Scarf (1951)

The Spanish Gardener (1957)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Transporter (2002)

The War of the Worlds (1953)

The Wild Wild West (1966)

The World’s End (2013)

The Young Doctors (1961)

Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

Three Can Play That Game (2007)

Timbuktu (1959)

To Sir, With Love (1967)

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie

Newmar (1995)

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am (2019)

Too Many Crooks (1959)

Top Of The World (1998)

Transamerica (2006)

Transporter 2 (2005)

Triple Deception (1957)

True Lies (1994)

Two Can Play That Game (2001)

Tyson (2009)

UFO (1956)

Uncommon Valor (1983)

Van Wilder 2: The Rise Of Taj (2006)

Venus and Serena (2013)

Vice (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

Walking Target (1960)

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Without a Paddle: Nature’s Calling (2009)

World’s Greatest Dad (2009)

Wuthering Heights (1970)

You Got Served (2004)

You Have to Run Fast (1961)

Yours, Mine & Ours (1968)

June 2

An Unforgettable Year – Summer (2023)

Medellin (2023)

June 6

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Sully (2016)

Tár (2022)

June 8

My Fault (2023)

June 9

An Unforgettable Year – Autumn (2023)

June 11

Interstellar (2014)

June 16

An Unforgettable Year – Winter (2023)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Spoiler Alert (2022)

There’s Something Wrong With The Children (2023)

June 20

Armageddon Time (2022)

Selma (2015)

June 21

American Sniper (2015)

June 22

That Peter Crouch Film (2023)

June 23

An Unforgettable Year – Spring (2023)

June 26

Project Almanac (2015)

June 27

M3GAN (2023)

The Gambler (2014)

June 30

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015)

What If (2014)

