By Phillip Swann
The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman
TV Answer Man, I liked the article on Dolby Atmos sound and I am curious about whether there are many shows available in Dolby Atmos? For example, does Netflix have Dolby Atmos titles? Is there a list showing them? — Hans, Buffalo.
Hans, you’re right. We published two articles on Saturday on Dolby Atmos, one explaining how it enhances the audio experience of watching a show or movie, and the other detailing how much it cost to install a Dolby Atmos system. As someone who has Dolby Atmos in his Home Theater, I can personally attest to how the sound technology adds immeasurable enjoyment to my viewing experience. Dolby Atmos makes it sound like you are in the middle of the action unlike any other audio system before.
Now to your question: Does Netflix carry Dolby Atmos titles?
Answer: Yes!
In fact, Netflix has scores, if not hundreds, of titles with Dolby Atmos. I can’t say specifically how many because it’s a bit difficult to search for the DA titles in Netflix’s catalog. When you search for a keyword, such as Atmos or Dolby Atmos, you only get a partial list.
But here are some Dolby Atmos titles currently at Netflix:
The Irishman
Godless
Squid Game
Stranger Things
The Gray Man
Outer Banks
Shadow and Bone
Luther, The Fallen Sun
The Lincoln Lawyer (series)
Glow
The Watcher
The Pale Blue Eye
The Adam Project
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: Knives Out
Don’t Look Up
Enola Holmes
Enola Homes 2
The Guilty
Dahmer
The Good Nurse
MH370
There are so many Dolby Atmos titles that the Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan, even has it. I guess you can hear the estranged royals sound like they’re slinging a few Buckingham barbs over your head!
Bottom line: If you get a Dolby Atmos system, and subscribe to Netflix, you won’t be disappointed.
Hans, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!
Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.
— Phillip Swann
@tvanswerman
I have a Dolby Atmos set up and I must say, the first time I watched “A Quiet Place” and “A Quiet Place Part 2” I was blown away how great the creatures sounded as they walked and clicked above the basement in their house among other scenes. It brought a smile to my face. I loved the films so much so that I bought the two-pack on 4K UHD discs. I know I’ll be rewatching them from time to time and because of the Atmos, I just had to own them. Looking forward to the third installment.