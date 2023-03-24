

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man, @tvanswerman

Netflix next month (April 2023) plans to add 104 new TV shows and movies to its streaming lineup, including these four most interesting titles, in my humble opinion:

The Diplomat

Keri Russell, who shined so brightly as a Russian agent in FX’s The Americans, returns to the political/espionage stage playing a U.S. ambassador to England who must manage an international crisis while watching her marriage crumble. Sounds like the perfect vehicle for her exceptional talents. April 20.

Better Call Saul, Season Six

Bob Odenkirk’s masterful performance as conman/attorney Saul Goodman comes to Netflix after capturing every critic’s heart during last year’s run on AMC. The show’s final season ties up all the loose ends while offering some of the most heart-stopping, tension-filled drama ever seen on the ‘small screen.’ April 18.

Florida Man

No, it’s not about an inebriated Fort Lauderdale resident trying to wrestle an alligator. Florida Man stars Edgar Ramirez (The Undoing) as a disgraced cop and gambling addict who must return to his home state to solve a mystery and find some treasure along the way. Ramirez is an underrated actor and this series sounds like his opportunity to show his stuff. April 13.

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

The Bourne Trilogy

Netflix will add a trio of Bourne espionage films (The Bourne Identity, 2002, The Bourne Supremacy, 2004, and The Bourne Ultimatum, 2007) starring Matt Damon as an intelligence agent who seeks vengeance on his former government handlers for a myriad of misdeeds. Great action and stylish direction from Doug Liman (first two), and Paul Greengrass (the third). April 1.

Here is the complete list of new titles coming to Netflix in April 2023

April 1

28 Days

A League of Their Own

American Hustle

Battleship

The Birds

Born on the Fourth of July

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Charlie Wilson’s War

Conan the Destroyer

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Friday Night Lights

Hatfields & McCoys: Season 1

Hoarders: Season 12

Hotel Transylvania

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

How to Train Your Dragon

I, Frankenstein

See Amazon’s best-selling electronics!

Inception

Inside Man

The Land Before Time (1988)

Marnie

Matilda (1996)

The Negotiator

Not Another Teen Movie

Psycho (1960)

Puss in Boots

Shark Tale

Shrek Forever After

Smokey and the Bandit

Smokey and the Bandit II

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain

Zombieland

Weathering (Netflix Film)

April 2

War Sailor: Limited Series (Netflix Series)

April 3

Magic Mixies: Season 1

Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter: Season 1

April 4

My Name Is Mo’Nique (Netflix Comedy)

The Signing (Netflix Series)

April 5

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now (Netflix Documentary)

April 6

BEEF (Netflix Series)

The Last Stand

April 7

Chupa (Netflix Film)

Holy Spider

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign (Netflix Film)

Oh Belinda (Netflix Film)

Thicker Than Water (Netflix Series)

Transatlantic (Netflix Series)

April 8

Hunger (Netflix Film)

April 10

CoComelon: Season 8 (Netflix Family)

April 11

All American: Homecoming Season 2

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman (Netflix Comedy)

April 12

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Netflix Documentary)

CELESTE BARBER: Fine, thanks (Netflix Comedy)

Operation: Nation (Netflix Film)

Smother-in-Law: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

April 13

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

Florida Man (Netflix Series)

Obsession (Netflix Series)

April 14

Phenomena (Netflix Film)

Queenmaker (Netflix Series)

Queens on the Run (Netflix Film)

Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix Film)

April 15

Doctor Cha (Netflix Series)

Time Trap

April 16

The Best Man Holiday

The Mustang

The Nutty Boy Part 2 (Netflix Family)

April 17

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

April 18

Better Call Saul: Season 6

How to Get Rich (Netflix Documentary)

Longest Third Date (Netflix Documentary)

April 19

Chimp Empire (Netflix Documentary)

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always (Netflix Film)

April 20

The Diplomat (Netflix Series)

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites (Netflix Series)

April 21

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (Netflix Film)

Chokehold (Netflix Film)

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (Netflix Series)

One More Time (Netflix Film)

Rough Diamonds (Netflix Series)

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

April 25

The Hateful Eight

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1

John Mulaney: Baby J (Netflix Comedy)

April 26

The Good Bad Mother (Netflix Series)

Kiss, Kiss! (Netflix Film)

Love After Music (Netflix Series)

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 (Netflix Series)

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

The Matchmaker (Netflix Film)

The Nurse (Netflix Series)

Sharkdog: Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

April 28

AKA (Netflix Film)

InuYasha: Season 6

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch (Netflix Series)

Dates to be announced:

Ex-Addicts Club (Netflix Series)

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...