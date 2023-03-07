TV Answer Man, Fox didn’t do the Daytona 500 in 4K HDR this year again and it hasn’t done any other races in 4K. Do you know if they plan to do any NASCAR races in 4K this year? — Jerry, Jacksonville, Florida.

Jerry, Fox has just announced that it will stream six NASCAR races in 4K HDR on its Fox Sports and Fox Now apps, starting April 16 with the NASCAR Cup Series race from the Martinsville Speedway at 3:30 p.m. ET. (Fox will simulcast the race in HD on FS1 or Fox.)

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the six races on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

Here is the complete schedule of 2023 NASCAR races that will be available in 4K HDR on Fox:

3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Martinsville 3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Talladega 3:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Darlington 5:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro 8:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: All-Star Open from North Wilkesboro 6:00PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Charlotte 3:30PM NASCAR Cup Series Racing: Sonoma

Fox also plans to stream the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in 4K HDR on July 11 at 8 p.m. ET as well as the Westminster Dog Show on May 7 through May 9.

Note: Fox normally produces its 4K coverage in 1080p and ‘upscales’ it to a 4K broadcast as opposed to shooting the event in 4K and transmitting in the same format. Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. In this case, Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and convert it to a 4K format.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman



