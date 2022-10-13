TV Answer Man, I am a fan of the Washington Commanders (Redskins) since I was a kid. I will be traveling tonight. Do you know how to record the Amazon game so I can watch it later? — Roy, San Diego.

Roy, Amazon tonight will stream its fifth exclusive Thursday Night Football game, which will pit the Washington Commanders vs. the Chicago Bears from Soldier Field in Chicago. (Pre-game activities begin at 7 p.m. ET with kickoff starting shortly after 8 p.m. ET.)

Since Amazon is now streaming the TNF games exclusively, there has been some confusion among traditional viewers of NFL games who are accustomed to using DVR controls on cable and satellite set-tops. For instance, can you record the Amazon games? Pause, rewind and fast-forward the action?

The answer is yes.

Amazon says to record the game, and use other DVR features, you go to the game’s page on the Prime Video app or the Amazon web site. (Here’s the Commanders-Bears page for tonight.) There you select ‘Record Thursday Night Football’ or ‘Add to Watchlist and Record.’ This will set your page or app to enable game recordings for the entire season.

(When the Amazon games first started, when I clicked on ‘Add to Watchlist,’ it enabled recording on my Prime Video page. Amazon’s help page says it will say, ‘Add to Watchlist and Record.’ But my page just said, ‘Add to Watchlist.’ Once you click on Add to Watchlist, click on the image to go to the next page to see if it says, ‘Recording Enabled.’)

If you enable this feature before the game starts, you will have access to a full game replay and be able to watch the live game from the beginning if you tune in late. If you enable it during the game, you will have access to the full game replay only, and limited ability to rewind to earlier in the game.

Enabling the feature after the game will provide you access to future game replays (but not the one just played) and the ability to watch from the beginning.

Note that some Amazon viewers have had difficulty with the DVR controls. But I have used them without issue.

Roy, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

