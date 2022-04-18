TV Answer Man, I have DIRECTV and I see the Los Angeles Dodgers games are listed on the 4K channels. My question to you is can anyone watch them in 4K? Or do you need to be a Los Angeles resident so they are not blacked out? — Dave, Topeka, Kansas.

Dave, you’re right. DIRECTV offers 4K feeds of Los Angeles Dodgers home games on one of its special 4K channels (104-106). The broadcast is produced by SportsNet LA, the regional TV home of the Dodgers.

Normally, SportsNet LA games are blacked out beyond the LA market. But there is a way to watch the Dodgers in 4K on SportsNet LA even if you don’t live in the Los Angeles area.

How?

Subscribe to MLB Extra Innings.

Click to see today’s best-selling TV at Amazon.com!

DIRECTV sells Extra Innings, which offers up to 90 out-of-market regular season games a week, for $139.99. With an Extra Innings subscription, you will be able to access the Dodgers’ 4K games on the 4K channel, as well as the HD feed.

If you don’t subscribe to Extra Innings, and live outside the LA market, there is no other way to watch the Dodgers in 4K on DIRECTV.

Last note: You will also need the necessary equipment to watch anything in 4K on DIRECTV, not just the Dodgers. That includes a 4K TV, a 4K TV-enabled DIRECTV receiver attached to a 4K Genie Mini, and a Select package or above.

Dave, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

