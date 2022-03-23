TV Answer Man, I read your article about DIRECTV selling the Extra Innings package. Do you know when Dish will start selling it and how much it will cost? And will they have MLB TV for free? — Jerry, Port Huron, Michigan.

Jerry, DIRECTV last week revealed it had started taking orders for this season’s MLB Extra Innings package with a price of $139.99, which is $10 more than last year’s season fee.

That is the same price of the regular rate for the 2022 edition of MLB.TV, the league’s streaming package of out-of-market regular season games. However, MLB.TV is now taking $10 off the season’s regular rate, bringing the price to $129.99. It’s unclear how long MLB TV will offer the plan for the promotional rate of $129.99.

As in the previous seven seasons, DIRECTV is including MLB.TV for free with its Extra Innings plan. MLB.TV can be seen on more than 400 different streaming devices, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One.

But what about Dish, you ask? Will the nation’s second largest satellite TV service offer the same deal as DIRECTV?

Answer: Yes. In fact, Dish today began selling the 2022 MLB Extra Innings plan for $140, or four installments of $35 each, a Dish spokesman tells the TV Answer Man. And like DIRECTV, Dish is including the MLB.TV package for free with every Extra Innings plan.

MLB Extra Innings offers up to 90 out-of-market games a week, most of them in High-Definition. Local blackouts still apply in the 2022 MLB TV and Extra Innings plans. You cannot watch the team or teams in your local market with a MLB.TV or Extra Innings subscription. You can determine which teams would be blacked out in your zip code here.

For more information on Dish’s Extra Innings package, call 800-333-3474.

Jerry, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

