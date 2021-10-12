Dish could lose a dozen more local channels in seven markets tomorrow night due to a carriage dispute with their owner and/or operator, Morgan Murphy Media.

The markets are Joplin, Missouri, Spokane, Washington, Yakima, Washington, Kennewick, Washington, Victoria, Texas, LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Madison, Wisconsin.

The affected network affiliates in each market have posted viewer alerts at their web sites that say Dish could lose their signals at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday until a new carriage agreement is reached.

“The KAPP-KVEW carriage agreement with DISH expires at 4 p.m. (Pacific time) Wednesday, October 13. While we wish to avoid a disruption in your DISH service, without an agreement or extension, DISH could choose to remove our programming from its lineup. We don’t want to leave you in the dark. Call DISH now at 1-800-333-3474 and tell them you want to keep KAPP KVEW,” states the message posted by ABC channels in Yakima and Kennewick.

Dish has yet to issue a statement in response to the Morgan Murphy Media posting. But the satcaster is a bit busy trying to settle a separate and considerably larger carriage battle with Tegna that has left it without 64 local channels since Wednesday night.

The Tegna stations are in such large markets as Washington, D.C., San Diego, Denver, Phoenix, Tampa, New Orleans, Atlanta, Seattle, Houston, St. Louis as well as mid-size areas such as Austin, Texas, San Angelo, Texas, Macon, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida, among others. To see a complete list of the Tegna stations, click here.

