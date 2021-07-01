Netflix today (July 1, 2021) is adding 42 new movies to its streaming lineup.

The films include the three Austin Powers movies starring the groovy Mike Myers in an array of roles, including the Donald Pleasence-like character, Dr. Evil, who sounds suspiciously like a certain Saturday Night Live producer; Boogie Nights, the inventive 1997 take on the 1970s adult film industry from director Paul Thomas Anderson with Mark Wahlberg standing in (so to speak) as John Holmes; Terminator 2: Judgment Day, the 1991 sequel with Arnold Schwarzenegger back as a ‘good’ cyborg from the future; and Midnight Run, the 1988 comedy starring Robert DeNiro as a bounty hunter hired to round up a Mafia accountant, played with delicious dead-pan by the recently departed Charles Grodin.

Click Amazon: See Today’s 1-Day-Only Deals!

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Netflix:

July 1

Dynasty Warriors — Netflix Film

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — Netflix Anime Film

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Air Force One

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

The Best of Enemies

Boogie Nights

Born to Play

Charlie’s Angels

Congo

Dennis the Menace

The Game

Hampstead

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 2

Life as We Know It

Love Actually

Mary Magdalene

Memoirs of a Geisha

Midnight Run

Mortal Kombat (1995)

No Strings Attached

Not Another Teen Movie

Ophelia

She’s Out of My League

Spanglish

Star Trek

The Strangers

Stuart Little

Sword of Trust

Click Amazon: See the 1-Day-Only Discounts!

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Underworld

Underworld: Awakening

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

What Dreams May Come

Why Do Fools Fall in Love

Zathura: A Space Adventure

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using one of the Amazon.com links on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

