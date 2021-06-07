Mayweather-Paul Stream Snafu: Can You Get a Refund?

TV Answer Man, I tried to watch the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul on Showtime’s app last night and it was a disaster. The app kept crashing and I couldn’t watch it. Can I get my money back? This is totally unfair! — Gene, Boise.

Gene, you were not alone. Showtime’s PPV stream of last night’s boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul went down for the count several times during the fight. The app froze, buffered and crashed, leaving fans who paid $49.99 to watch the exhibition fuming mad.

“Man got Showtime just for this dumbass fight cause my parents wanted to watch and this s— isn’t even working,” wrote ‘Allis.’

“I don’t know what you talking about, but Showtime is through…they will never get another big fight after this… i can bet you DAZN, Triller FITE TV will be getting fights from now on…..Showtime is out of its prime,” added ‘D Dee.’

DownDetector.com, which tracks online outages, reports that scores of thousands posted complaints online with most saying they either couldn’t log in or the stream would freeze if they could.

Showtime’s Twitter customer service team acknowledged the issue during the fight. And early this morning, the network said people who experienced issues could be eligible for a refund.

“If you purchased tonight’s PPV event through http://Showtime.com or the SHOWTIME app, and could not stream the fight, please go to http://showtime.com/help for information on requesting a refund.”

The Showtime site offered a longer explanation:

“If you ordered the PPV event on showtime.com or through the app via Google Play Billing and have questions about your transaction, please go to https://help.showtimeppv.com/billing, and we will review your request as soon as possible. If you purchased the PPV event through the SHOWTIME app and paid through the app via iTunes billing, Amazon billing or Roku billing, please contact customer support for the appropriate billing entity (i.e. Apple, Amazon or Roku).”

It’s unclear if Showtime will award refunds to everyone who requests it. And if not, how it would prove an individual couldn’t stream the fight.

Gene, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

