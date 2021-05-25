TV Answer Man, I am thinking of cutting the cord and getting YouTube TV. But I have a question. I have to travel sometimes for my job, both in the United States and to Europe. Can I use YouTube TV while I travel or only at home? — Michelle, Portland.

Michelle, as you know, YouTube TV is the multi-channel, live streaming service that starts at $64.99 a month. The Net-based TV provider has nearly 90 channels in its basic package and you can also add some premium channels such as HBO Max, Showtime, Starz and Epix.

But can you watch YouTube TV while you travel, you ask?

The answer is yes and no.

Click Amazon: See Today’s Top TV Discounts!

You can watch YouTube TV’s complete lineup when you are traveling in the United States outside of your market. (You can also watch it when you are away from home inside your market.) However, your local network affiliates will change depending the market you are in. For example, if you set up your subscription at your home in Portland, but travel to New York, you will see the New York network affiliates when you are in the Big Apple. When you return to Portland, your normal network affiliates will be back in your lineup. (Note: your network access will vary depending on your market; some markets have all four major broadcast networks while some others do not.)

However, if you travel outside the United States, you will not be able to watch any YouTube TV programming, live or recorded.

YouTube TV requires you to sign in from home at least once every three months to keep your account active if you watch outside your market. And if you want to watch local MLB programming, you will need to sign in once a month.

Michelle, hope that helps. Happy viewing, and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvpredictions.com. Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

