

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man – @tvanswerman

DIRECTV Stream, the multi-channel, live streaming service, has cut its monthly price by $10 for the first three months of service in a limited time promotion. The special offer, which is only available to new customers, can be found here.

The streamer doesn’t say when the promotion will end, but it offered a similar discount during the March Madness tournament in March.

Returning customers who disconnected service within the previous 12 months are not eligible for the $10 discount which applies to four DIRECTV Stream plans:

* Entertainment, which is now $64.99 a month for the first three months instead of $79.99;

* Choice, which is now $89.99 a month for the first three months instead of $99.99;

* Ultimate, which is now $99.99 a month for the first three months instead of $109.99;

* Premier, which is now $144.99 a month for the first three months instead of $154.99. The regular prices will apply after the first three months unless the subscriber cancels prior to the end of the three-month term.

The price promotion is good news for sports fans, particularly those hoping to watch their home team play in the second half of the MLB season. DIRECTV Stream carries more regional sports channels than any other live streamer, but the RSNs are only included in the Choice plan and above. But now, a cord-cutting sports fan can watch three months of DIRECTV Stream for $89.99 a month rather than paying the usual $99.99.

In addition to the $10 off the first three months, new subscribers will get three free months of Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+ and Cinemax.

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

@tvanswerman

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...