By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of Satellite DIRECT magazine. Reported on DIRECTV for 29 years.

DIRECTV’s satellite service has added the Weigel-owned Heroes & Icons channel, which airs classic drama and action-adventure shows such as Walker, Texas Ranger, Batman, Adventures of Superman, Nash Bridges, Combat, Have Gun, Will Travel, Maverick and Wonder Woman. The channel, which is on 385 and available in the Choice plan and above, has been and continues to also be available on DIRECTV Stream at channel 385 and U-verse on channel 1137.

“We appreciate the growing partnership we have with DIRECTV that allows for our national networks, MeTV and H&I, which are established viewer favorites, to be carried on their satellite and streaming platforms for their customers’ enjoyment,” said Neal Sabin, vice chairman of Weigel Broadcasting Co.

“This agreement provides Weigel a strong opportunity to grow its national network viewership and sponsors, while ensuring our customers continue to possess consistent, reliable access to Weigel’s local stations,” said Linda Burakoff, senior vice president of content and programming at DIRECTV. “We continue to work creatively with programmers like Weigel with broadcast properties to fulfill our mutual business interests in ways that consumers gain greater choice, value, and reliability they deserve.”

Heroes & Icons is also available on other TV providers including Sling TV, Philo and Frndly TV.

