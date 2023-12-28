By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man –Follow on X.

Former editor of 4 TV magazines. Former Sony employee.

TV Answer Man, I saw your article about how to sign into Netflix if you’re having problems signing in. I’m having the same problem with Hulu. Is there any short cut to fixing this problem? — Diana, Buffalo.

Diana, you’re right. I recently explained what to do if you’re having a problem with the log in to Netflix. You can see the article here.

Resolving a Hulu login issue can be a little more complicated so let’s examine some possible solutions.

1. You’re Typing In the Wrong User And/or Password

As noted in the Netflix article, you might simply be misspelling your user name or inputting the wrong password. It’s not uncommon. There are so many passwords to remember these days that it can be quite easy to think your online bank account password is actually your Hulu password. If you’re not sure what your password is, try re-setting it by clicking on the ‘forgot password’ link. If you’re not sure which e-mail address you’re using for Hulu, you can learn here how to retrieve it.

2. Your Subscription May Have Ended

If the user name and password isn’t the problem, Hulu suggests checking your online account here. It’s possible that you can’t sign in because your subscription has expired. It’s also possible that your credit card has expired and you’ll need to reinput the card number and expiration date.

3. Your Hulu Subscription May Be Part of a Bundle

Disney, which owns Hulu, sells the subscription Video on Demand service as part of a bundle with Disney+ as well as separately. If you signed up for Hulu as part of the bundle, you need to type in the user name and password you gave when you signed up. Some people try to input their old Hulu user names and passwords, but your active account can only be accessed with the bundle’s user name and password. I know that sounds a bit complicated, but TV has become a complicated world, hasn’t it.

4. Your Hulu App Is Glitching

Which brings me to solution #4. It’s quite possible that your Hulu app, whether it’s on a Smart TV or streaming device such as Roku, is having a technical glitch. If you’ve tried accessing the app several times with no luck, try deleting the app and reinstalling it. Often that’s all it takes.

5. You Need to Go Home

This one surprises me, but Hulu says you can only change the Internet network you use to access the service four times every 12 months. So if you’ve been on the road for a few months, using different networks, you might have trouble logging in until you go home. Hulu says you should use your home network at least once every 30 days or you might have login issues. The thinking behind this is to ensure you are not sharing your name/password with others, or to stop someone who may have stolen your sign-in information without your knowledge.

Yes, it’s a complicated world.

Diana, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...