Hail Mary, full of grace, the Lord is with thee…Could a Hail Mary from the beleaguered RSN (Regional Sports Networks) company, Diamond Sports, actually be answered?

Could be.

A Wall Street Journal article today by Joe Flint and Lauren Thomas reports that ecommerce giant Amazon is contemplating an investment in Diamond Sports, the owner of the Bally Sports regional sports networks. The RSN company declared bankruptcy last March and has recently seemed headed for liquidation in 2024, according to its corporate parent, Sinclar Broadcasting.

Would Amazon Carry the Bally Sports Channels?

However, WSJ writes that Amazon is “actively negotiating” with Diamond Sports for a strategic investment and multi-year streaming partnership. If the deal goes through, Amazon could then become the streaming home of the Bally Sports broadcasts.

With Amazon as a partner, this could keep Diamond Sports as the regional broadcaster of 11 MLB teams and a couple dozen NBA and NHL teams beyond the 2024 seasons. (Diamond Sports and MLB are close to finalizing a deal for the 2024 season and the RSN firm has secured a similar arrangement with the NBA for the remainder of the current season.)

Why Would Amazon Invest In Diamond Sports?

A Diamond Sports partnership would also give Amazon another entry into live sports, and likely a relatively inexpensive one. Amazon is now the exclusive carrier of the NFL’s Thursday Night Football games as well as a regional streamer of select New York Yankees games.

