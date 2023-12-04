By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I see Netflix has something called Spatial Audio with its Premium plan. That plan also includes 4K. Is Spatial Audio worth upgrading to the 4K plan? What is Spatial Audio exactly? — George, Madison, Wisconsin.

George, Netflix does offer Spatial Audio on select titles with its $22.99 a month Premium plan which also includes 4K movies and TV shows. Titles available with spatial audio will have the spatial audio label next to their description.

What Is Netflix’s Spatial Audio?

Spatial audio is a cutting-edge technology that simulates an immersive, three-dimensional sound environment for the listener. With spatial audio, the listener can experience sound as if it were coming from multiple directions and distances, making it an excellent tool for enhancing the overall listening experience.

In traditional stereo sound, the sound waves are mixed to create a left-right signal, which is then played through two speakers. The listener hears the sound coming from the left or the right side of the speakers, depending on how the sound waves are mixed. However, spatial audio goes beyond the traditional stereo sound by creating a sense of space and depth.

It’s not exactly Dolby Atmos, which creates the sensation of hearing sound over your head and elsewhere. But it’s not a nice substitute for those who do not have Dolby Atmos-enabled equipment. Netflix says spatial audio on the Netflix Premium plan plays enhanced sound without surround sound speakers or home theater equipment. Spatial audio works on all Netflix supported devices like smart TVs, streaming devices, computers, phones, and tablets. Click here to learn more and you can watch the video below for more details.

