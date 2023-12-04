By Phillip Swann

TV Answer Man, I just bought a LG 55-inch OLED TV and I think it’s really good, but I was wondering if I have the right picture settings. What are the best picture settings? What do you recommend? — Tim, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Tim, that’s a question that actually unanswerable, or at least whatever I would recommend may not work for you because everyone seems to have a different opinion on what settings will offer the best picture. For instance, some videophiles will swear by the Cinema setting, which offers a darker but arguably more detailed image, while other people will say they must watch TV with a Vivid setting which tends to be brighter.

LG’s OLED TV Settings Recommendations

However, there are some display guidelines which most people can agree on. In fact, LG, the maker of OLED and LED 4K TVs, provides some standard settings based on the lighting in your room. You can see them below but let me reiterate that you may not like them. If they seem off to you, change them! It’s your decision. That said, here they are: (You can adjust these settings by clicking on Menu, Settings, More, Picture.)

Backlight:

Natural Light – 100

Artificial Light – 80

Dark Room – 80

Contrast

Natural Light – 100

Artificial Light – 85

Dark Room – 85

Brightness

Natural Light – 50

Artificial Light – 50

Dark Room – 50

Sharpness

Natural Light – 30

Artificial Light – 25

Dark Room – 10

Color

Natural Light – 70

Artificial Light – 50

Dark Room – 50

Tint

Natural Light – 0

Artificial Light – 0

Dark Room – 0

Color Temperature

Natural Light – C50

Artificial Light – C20

Dark Room – 0

Tim, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

