By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Reader Question

TV Answer Man, I got an e-mail saying that the Showtime app is ending next month. If I get Showtime from my cable service, will there be any way to keep streaming it? — Marcel, New Haven, Connecticut.

Is the Showtime Anytime App Ending?

Marcel, you’re right. Showtime is now issuing e-mails alerting subscribers that the Showtime Anytime app will end on December 14, 2023. This has been planned for months. Paramount, which owns Showtime, has added the premium channel’s programming to the Paramount+ $11.99 a month plan and it wants you to stream Showtime with that subscription.

Can You Still Stream Showtime?

However, what if you subscribe to Showtime through a cable, satellite or live streaming service? Will there be any way to keep streaming Showtime as part of your pay TV subscription? Answer: Maybe. Showtime says some TV providers will continue to offer the channel on their streaming apps. For instance, DIRECTV and Comcast both have apps that allow subscribers to watch their subscription lineups online if they prefer. Showtime has not said which providers will offer Showtime on their provider apps; it urges subscribers to check directly with the providers.

“Your subscription via your TV provider will remain active,” the Showtime viewer e-mail states. “Contact to learn other ways to watch Showtime.”

What About the Showtime Channel? Is It Ending?

The Showtime pay TV channel will also continue without interruption after December 14.

Marcel, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using this Amazon.com link. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

The TV Answer Man is veteran journalist Phillip Swann who has covered the TV technology scene for more than three decades. He will report on the latest news and answer your questions regarding new devices and services that are changing the way you watch television. See the bio for Phillip Swann here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...