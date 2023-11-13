How to Contact The TV Answer Man

TVAnswerman.com is written and published by Phillip Swann, a journalist who has reported on the TV technology industry for more than three decades. (See longer bio below.) If you have a question about new TV technology, send it to us at swann@tvanswerman.com and we will do our best to provide a clear and helpful answer.



Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

The TV Answer Man is here to help you navigate the increasingly complex world of television. The site provides daily news, analysis, and how-to features on everything from Smart TVs to streaming to 4K TV to, well, you name it. The new TV technology field is an increasingly big one, and we intend to cover it like a blanket.

Phillip Swann, also known as Swanni, has covered the TV technology industry since the early 1990s, starting as the editor of Satellite Orbit, a magazine devoted to satellite television. Later, Swann became editor and publisher of Satellite DIRECT, a magazine targeted to DIRECTV subscribers, and editor and publisher of TV Online, a magazine that covered the blending of the entertainment and technology industries.

He started the web site, TVPredictions.com, in 2001 and remained its editor and publisher until 2017 when he closed the site to begin TVAnswerman.com. His articles have been cited in hundreds of publications including The New York Times, USA Today, Associated Press, Orange County Register, Awful Announcing, The Verge, Ars Technica and many others.

Swann has also worked for Sony Electronics, and is the author of two books, TV Dot Com: The Future of Interactive Television, and How to Land a Job In Journalism, a self-help guide for young journalists.

He has also given speeches on TV technology to numerous industry conferences and private company sessions. If you would like to hire Swann to address your group or conference, send an e-mail to swann@tvanswerman.com

Finally, Swann resides in Calvert County, Maryland with his wife, Danielle, and their 12-year-old daughter.

You can send snail mail to The TV Answer Man at:

TV Answer Man

325 Split Oak Lane

Owings, Maryland 20736

You can follow him at X at @TVAnswerMan

The TV Answer Man telephone number is 703-505-3064, but please address all reader inquiries to the e-mail: swann@tvanswerman.com or the form below. Happy viewing and stay safe!



