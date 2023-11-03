

The Bally Sports app suffered another technical meltdown on Thursday night, following similar outages on Monday and Wednesday nights (and Tuesday, according to some users). The app, which is used by Bally Sports Plus subscribers and pay TV customers who watch games online, turned another night of NBA and NHL action into fan frustration.

It only works when there is no games on. What is the $20 a month paying for? Third game in a row I can’t watch bc you don’t know how to fix the problem — Alissa Wysoski (@awysoski21) November 3, 2023

Anyone else’s Bally App completely useless? I can’t get it to work on my phone, laptop, or Xbox. Totally fine. Didn’t want to watch the #mnwild anyway. This company sucks @BallySportsNOR — Brett Marshall (@B_Marsh92) November 3, 2023

The Bally Sports X customer service team posted a statement soon after the 7 p.m. ET games began that said they were aware of the problem: “We have been notified there is a streaming issue with the app. The operations team is working to resolve this as quickly as we can to get you back in the game. We will update you when service has been restored.”

@BallySportsHelp posted new statements over the next few hours that claimed that some users could watch the games again. And at 10:44 p.m. ET, the company said the issue had been resolved for all: “The streaming issue from earlier has now been fixed. We are seeing stability across all our devices. We’re truly sorry for the inconvenience.”

But many fans weren’t buying it, noting that Bally Sports said on the previous nights that the issue was fixed only to go down again the next night.

I’m still having issues on my tv. Able to watch it on my computer though. The app is total garbage. At what point do we get refunded for the month?!?! — Travis Block (@TravisBlock2) November 3, 2023



