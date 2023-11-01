Max today (November 1) is adding 99 new movies to its streaming lineup. Here are the four best, in our humble opinion:

Rocky (1976)

Sylvester Stallone plays the loveable pugilist, Rocky Balboa. The original is the best of the multi Rockys over the years with Sly playing the fighter as a flawed everyman who just wants a chance to hit it big. Carl Weathers is a treat as his nemesis, Apollo Creed (clearly modeled after Muhammad Ali), while Burgess Meredith, Burt Young and Talia Shire make up the colorful cast.

Gran Torino (2008)

Gran Torino, directed by Clint Eastwood, is a powerful and thought-provoking film that delves into themes of racism, redemption, and cultural understanding. Eastwood delivers a stellar performance as Walt Kowalski, a Korean War veteran and a grizzled, bigoted widower living in a neighborhood undergoing demographic changes. The film skillfully explores the complexities of prejudice and showcases the transformation of its main character as he forms an unlikely friendship with a young Hmong boy named Thao, played convincingly by Bee Vang.

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Directed by Woody Allen, this is a captivating exploration of complex relationships and human frailties. Set against the backdrop of New York City, the film intricately weaves together the lives of three sisters, played brilliantly by Mia Farrow, Barbara Hershey, and Dianne Wiest. Their intertwined stories, marked by love, jealousy, and existential crises, are portrayed with sensitivity and depth. Allen’s sharp writing and keen observations infuse the film with wit and humor, while also delving into profound themes of mortality and the search for meaning.

Diner (1982)

Directed by Barry Levinson, Diner is a nostalgic and heartfelt exploration of friendship, love, and coming of age in 1959 Baltimore, a time when the Baltimore Colts and rock n’ roll ruled the land. The film masterfully captures the essence of male camaraderie through the lives of a group of young friends navigating the challenges of adulthood. Levinson’s sharp and witty dialogue, coupled with excellent performances by a talented cast including Steve Guttenberg, Daniel Stern, Mickey Rourke, Kevin Bacon, and Paul Reiser, brings authenticity to the characters and their relationships.

Here is the complete list of new movies added today to Max:

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys’ Night Out (1962)

Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King’s Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year’s Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter’s Bone (2010)

Winter’s Tale (2014)

