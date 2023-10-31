By The TV Answer Man team

Freevee, Amazon’s ad-supported free streaming service, plans to add 42 new movies to its lineup tomorrow, November 1. Here are the three best in our humble opinion, and in no particular order:

The Bourne Collection

Freevee is adding the first three Bourne films (The Bourne Identity, The Bourne Ultimatum and The Bourne Supremacy) starring Matt Damon as an intelligence agent who seeks vengeance on his former government handlers for a myriad of misdeeds. The streamer will also add 2012’s The Bourne Legacy with Jeremy Renner starring but skip that and go with the Damon originals.

The Great Escape (1963)

The Great Escape is a timeless classic that effortlessly weaves together suspense, camaraderie, and bravery in a riveting World War II escape adventure. Set against the backdrop of a German prisoner-of-war camp, the film follows a group of Allied soldiers as they meticulously plan and execute a daring breakout. Led by Steve McQueen’s iconic performance, the ensemble cast delivers compelling portrayals of characters driven by the unyielding spirit of freedom.

City of God (2002)

This cinematic masterpiece delves into the heart of Rio de Janeiro’s most notorious favela, illuminating the lives of its inhabitants with unflinching realism and breathtaking storytelling. Directed by Fernando Meirelles and co-directed by Kátia Lund, this 2002 Brazilian crime drama is nothing short of a cinematic tour de force.

Here’s the 42 movies that will be added tomorrow (November 1) to Freevee:

50 to 1 (2014)

A Fistful of Dynamite (1971)

Arkansas (2020)

At First Sight (1999)

Bad Boys (1995)

Bad Boys II (2003)

Belfast (2021)

Bio-Dome (1996)

City of God (2002)

Country Strong (2010)

Crazy Rich Asians (2018)

Duel at Diablo (1966)

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988)

Evil Dead (2013)

Guns of the Magnificent Seven (1969)

Hop (2011)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Lawman (1971)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Men in Black 3 (2012)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Phantom (2013)

Rango (2011)

Return to Me (2000)

Rob Roy (1995)

Running Scared (1986)

Snitch (2013)

Booksmart (2019)

Species: The Awakening (2007)

The Barefoot Contessa (1954)

The Bourne Identity (2002)

The Bourne Legacy (2012)

The Bourne Supremacy (2004)

The Breakfast Club (1985)

The Great Escape (1963)

The Hitman’s Bodyguard (2017)

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (2021)

The Hurricane (1999)

The King and I (1999)

The Last Waltz (1978)

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005)

The Long Riders (1980)

The Madness of King George (1994)

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972)

The Other Woman (2014)

The Purple Rose of Cairo (1985)

The Vikings (1958)

— Phillip Swann

