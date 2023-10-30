

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

Reader Question: What Are Fox’s 4K Games On November 4?

TV Answer Man, I can’t find any mention of Fox’s college football games in 4K this week! Are they still doing games in 4K? — Tony, Las Vegas.

Tony, Fox usually posts its college football 4K lineup by early Monday morning but it was a little late today. No worries, however. We have the details. Fox this Saturday (November 4) will offer two more college football games in 4K: 25th ranked Kansas State at 7th ranked Texas at noon ET and 9th ranked Penn State at unranked Maryland at 3:30 p.m. ET. The network’s Big Noon Kickoff show, which starts at 10 a.m. ET, will also be in 4K.

How Can You Watch Fox’s Games In 4K?

The day’s action can be seen in 4K on the Fox Sports app by logging in with your TV Everywhere user name and password from your pay TV provider. (Note that the Fox Now app is no longer available.) The games will be simulcast in HD on Fox network affiliates.

The pay TV services that are expected to carry the Fox games in 4K on special 4K channels are DIRECTV, Dish, Comcast, Verizon, Optimum, DIRECTV Stream, YouTube TV, and FuboTV. (In FuboTV markets where the Fox affiliate is provided with your programming package.) Check your on-screen guide for more details.

(To find out what you need to watch 4K on the Fox Sports app, including which devices are compatible, click here. The games will be simulcast in high-def on Fox network affiliates.)

What Is Upscaled 4K On Fox?

Fox’s 4K college football broadcasts are upscaled from 1080p HDR (High Dynamic Range). Upscaling is the process when one video format is converted to another. Fox takes the 1080p HDR signal and converts it to a 4K format. Upscaling 4K is not considered as good as native 4K, but the inclusion of HDR can offer heightened colors and vividness.

You can also check out Fox’s 4K coverage of the World Series tonight (October 30) when the Texas Rangers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in game three.

Tony, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Need to buy something today? Please buy it using an Amazon.com link on this page. This site receives a small portion of each purchase, which helps us continue to provide these articles.

Have a question about new TV technologies? Send it to The TV Answer Man at swann@tvanswerman.com Please include your first name and hometown in your message.

— Phillip Swann

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...