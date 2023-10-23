

By Phillip Swann

The TV Answer Man –@tvanswerman

TV Answer Man, here’s your weekly reminder to let us know what free channel will be on Comcast this week! We love your updates on this and everything else! Thank you! — Gina, Boston

Gina, Comcast this year has been offering free channels and streaming services every week as part of a new feature entitled, appropriately enough, ‘Free This Week.’ The selection has not always been sterling, shall we say, but the cable operator bounced back last week with a free offering of the MGM+ premium channel, which is normally $5.99 a month. And this week, Comcast’s Xfinity subscribers will get free access to select shows on one of the world’s top streaming services, Disney+.

The free Disney+ shows will include these family favorites: LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales; Muppets Haunted Mansion; Werewolf by Night; Ms. Marvel; American Born Chinese; Pinocchio; Peter & Wendy; The Haunted Mansion; and Goosebumps. The Disney+ shows will be free on Xfinity from today, October 23, through Sunday, October 29. Disney+’s plans start at $7.99 a month. (Note that the free Disney+ shows on Xfinity will only include the ones listed above. Xfinity subscribers will not have access to the entire Disney+ lineup.)

How to Watch Disney+ For Free On Comcast

To access the free Disney+ titles, subscribers must go to Comcast’s On Demand menu on their Flex or X1 set-tops. (They are also available on the Xfinity Stream app and the Xumo XClass TV.) You can access that by saying ‘Free This Week’ into your voice remote or clicking on the Menu button on your remote to see a list of Menu options.

Gina, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

— Phillip Swann

